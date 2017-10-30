Weird

Judge orders man to write nice things about ex-girlfriend

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 1:01 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A Maui judge has handed down an unorthodox sentence to a man who pleaded no contest to violating his ex-girlfriend's protection order.

Judge Rhonda Loo ordered Daren Young on Friday to write 144 compliments about his ex-girlfriend, in response to the 144 "nasty" text messages and calls that he is accused of sending her.

Loo told Young he is not allowed to repeat words when writing a "nice thing" for every "nasty thing" he said.

The Maui News reports that the 30-year-old Young received time served for spending 157 days in jail before sentencing. He was sentenced to the compliments, two years of probation, $2,400 in fines and 200 hours of community service.

Young told Loo he will not reach out to his ex-girlfriend again and is moving forward with his life.

