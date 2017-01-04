New Hampshire has a new governor _ but only for 2 days

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for? Pause

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

21:41 Sunflower Showdown Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

0:36 Three things to know about K-State

0:36 Three things to know about Kansas

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

3:39 James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball: Can you name them?