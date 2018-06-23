They met online and were robbed on their first date. It was all a plan, Missouri cops say

Chloeann Gehner was on a first date with a man she met online, when Kenyon Owens approached the couple in a St. Louis area park and asked if they had any change, according to KTVI.
They said no.
Not long after, Owens came back — this time with a gun, according to KMOV.
Owens allegedly ordered Gehner's date to take off some of his clothes and shoes. The man turned over his wallet, shoes, house keys and pants, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Gehner had given up her cellphone and some spare change, KTVI reported, but she grabbed her phone and ran away.
Owens fired a shot toward her, but didn't hit her, police told KMOV. That's because the shot was reportedly part of a plan to rob the man who was with Gehner — at least that's what Owens told police in an interview, according to KTVI.
Owens and Gehner left the area shortly after the incident, and the male victim went to go get help, according to KMOV. No injuries were reported.
Maplewood, Missouri, police identified Gehner and Owens in a statement. The 23-year-olds were each charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
The reported robbery happened on the night of May 25 in Deer Creek Park, police said.
Gehner and Owens were taken into custody earlier this week, and are being held in jail with bail set at $100,000 each, online court records show.
