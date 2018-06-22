Golden Corral employee took thousands from safe, went on shopping spree while high, Missouri cops say

A Golden Corral employee allegedly took nearly $7,000 from the restaurant's safe, stuffed the cash down his pants and went on a shopping spree while high, police say.
Springfield, Missouri, police arrested 38-year-old Alain Laberge after the incident in May, and prosecutors filed a stealing charge against him this week, online court records show.
According to court records obtained by the Springfield News-Leader, Laberge told police he worked as a manager at Golden Corral and was getting his life together after previously spending time behind bars and using drugs.
But Laberge said he started using again in May.
He told police he was "high as f***" the day he went into the restaurant and allegedly took money from the safe, the News-Leader reported.
The restaurant's general manager reported $6,980 missing, according to KY3.
Surveillance video allegedly showed Laberge removing the cash from the safe and stuffing it down his pants.
Police arrested Laberge days later at a motel, where detectives found some of the money in bags, according to KTTS.
Police said they recovered nearly $3,000 at the time of the arrest.
Laberge and his girlfriend allegedly spent the rest of the money on registering a vehicle, an eye exam and contacts, Oakley sunglasses, Nike clothes, an iHome music player, motor oil and wiper blades and a sex toy, the News-Leader reported. He also told police he used the money at casinos and to pay for methamphetamine.
Laberge seemed to express regret for his actions in an interview with police. KY3 reported he apologized and mentioned his Golden Corral job treated him well.
Laberge remained in the Greene County jail Friday with bail set at $20,000.
A court date has not yet been scheduled in his case.
Comments