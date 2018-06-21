Grand jury indicts Missouri fire chief for statutory sodomy, rape

A fire chief in southwest Missouri has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of statutory sodomy and rape, authorities announced.
Larry G. McConnell, chief of the Brookline Fire Protection District, was formally charged with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape, according to online court records.
The indictment was filed June 14, and McConnell, 68, was taken into custody and booked into the Greene County jail Wednesday. Bail was set at $25,000.
According to a redacted copy of the indictment obtained by The Kansas City Star, McConnell allegedly had sexual contact with someone under the age of 17 between Sept. 1, 2015 and March 1, 2016.
Court records also said McConnell allegedly had sex without a person's consent sometime between March 2, 2016 and April 30, 2017.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
The Springfield News-Leader reported last September that authorities had been investigating McConnell after a woman told the sheriff's office he allegedly forced her to have sex at his farm and the fire station. According to records obtained by the News-Leader, McConnell told investigators the sex was consensual, and he denied having sexual contact with the woman before her birthday. References to her age were redacted.
