Missouri police chief arrested for assault. Wife says he tried to remove her jewelry, reports say

A southern Missouri police chief has been accused of felony assault following an alleged fight with his wife over the weekend.
Online court records show Steven R. Hogan, 38, was booked into the Texas County jail and released after posting bond June 17. He's charged with second-degree domestic assault.
Hogan's attorney has filed a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Deputies from Shannon County arrested Hogan, the acting police chief of the Eminence Police Department, after he reportedly grabbed his wife and tried to take off her wedding ring and earrings while they were riding in a utility vehicle, according to Ozark Radio News.
She tried calling someone for help, the Springfield News-Leader reported, but Hogan allegedly tried to break her cellphone.
A family member of the woman called 911 on her behalf, and deputies responded, Ozark Radio News reported.
The woman told authorities she and Hogan had been drinking before the fight, reports said.
Hogan said the woman scratched him, threw his GPS device, broke his sunglasses and bit his knuckles, according to court records obtained by the News-Leader.
A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
Since the charge was filed, KY3 reported the city of Eminence has suspended Hogan.
