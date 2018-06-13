The Cuba, Missouri, Police Department shared a photo Tuesday, June 12, 2018, of a bear on Facebook, lying dead in the bed of a pickup truck. Police said the bear was found after one of their lieutenants was called to a crash on Old U.S. 66 on the west side of the city.
The Cuba, Missouri, Police Department shared a photo Tuesday, June 12, 2018, of a bear on Facebook, lying dead in the bed of a pickup truck. Police said the bear was found after one of their lieutenants was called to a crash on Old U.S. 66 on the west side of the city.

Car crashes into bear on highway. The animal had to be euthanized, Missouri cops say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

June 13, 2018 01:26 PM

A Missouri driver crashed into a bear, which was later euthanized, according to police.

The Cuba Police Department shared a photo of the bear on Facebook. The animal was lying dead in the bed of a pickup truck.

Police said the bear was found after one of their lieutenants was called to a crash Tuesday night on Old U.S. 66 on the west side of the city.

The bear was seriously injured as a result of the collision.

Police said that because of the bear's injuries, it had to be euthanized.

An agent from the Missouri Department of Conservation also arrived at the scene and took possession of the bear's body.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

A conservation spokesperson was not available to comment.

The bear in Cuba is among a few sightings reported this week in the state.

Authorities in Pevely warned the city of a bear — possibly two — wandering around a mobile home community. One was spotted Monday night.

On Sunday, the body of a black bear was found in the Current River, south of Van Buren, according to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Eric Tiefenauer shot this video of a bear crossing U.S. 60 near Winona, Mo., on Monday and posted it to his Facebook page. He captured the footage three miles west of the Peck Ranch Conservation Area.

