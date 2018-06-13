Car crashes into bear on highway. The animal had to be euthanized, Missouri cops say

A Missouri driver crashed into a bear, which was later euthanized, according to police.
The Cuba Police Department shared a photo of the bear on Facebook. The animal was lying dead in the bed of a pickup truck.
Police said the bear was found after one of their lieutenants was called to a crash Tuesday night on Old U.S. 66 on the west side of the city.
The bear was seriously injured as a result of the collision.
Police said that because of the bear's injuries, it had to be euthanized.
An agent from the Missouri Department of Conservation also arrived at the scene and took possession of the bear's body.
No other injuries were reported from the crash.
A conservation spokesperson was not available to comment.
The bear in Cuba is among a few sightings reported this week in the state.
Authorities in Pevely warned the city of a bear — possibly two — wandering around a mobile home community. One was spotted Monday night.
On Sunday, the body of a black bear was found in the Current River, south of Van Buren, according to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
