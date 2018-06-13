Missouri mom killed in front of children, family says. 8-year-old stayed by her side

A Missouri mother was killed outside her home while she was taking her three children to daycare, and relatives have told media outlets the oldest child, an 8-year-old, tried to help her and his siblings after it happened.
Porsha Owens had three children and worked as a school safety officer.
The 28-year-old was fatally shot early Monday, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.
Police said officers were called to a home on the north side of the county at about 7:15 a.m. for a shooting. Owens had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, but later died from her injuries.
By Wednesday morning, police said they had a person of interest in custody. Police are investigating Owens' death as a homicide.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Owens' 8-year-old son witnessed the shooting. The boy told relatives a stranger ordered Owens to hand over money and her car keys.
It was unclear whether she complied. A family member told KSDK the shooter might have tried to take Owens' Dodge Charger. He shot her and ran from the scene, they said.
According to family members, the 8-year-old told his siblings to hide, the Post-Dispatch reported, and then he ran to get help and stayed by his mother's side until an ambulance arrived.
The school district where Owens worked released a statement on Facebook following her death, calling the safety officer "a treasured member of the (Riverview Gardens School District) family."
A relative has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Owens' three children, ages 3 to 8. It's raised more than $6,000 since Tuesday.
