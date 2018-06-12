A 400-pound black bear was found dead in the Current River, Missouri officials say

A black bear was found dead in the Current River in southeast Missouri on Sunday, according to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
The body was discovered south of Van Buren, near the Clubhouse, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officials estimate the bear weighed about 400 pounds.
A necropsy is scheduled for Thursday in Columbia to determine the bear's cause of death, according to KSDK.
An agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation told KFVS that the bear might have drowned. Fishermen who saw the bear said the animal appeared to be stuck on underwater tree roots.
Officials offered a few tips for campers in the area where black bears are seen.
"Always keep a clean camp!" the post reads. "Store food and trash inside a vehicle at night if you are car camping and hang it from a tree if you are on the river."
Also, they say that if you see a bear, make sure the animal sees and hears you, and give the animal an escape route.
More information on black bears in Missouri can be found on the Missouri State Parks website.
