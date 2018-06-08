Missouri inmates are training dogs in need of homes. They've reached a milestone

Puppies for Parole celebrates 5,000th adoption June 1 The Puppies for Parole program celebrated its 5,000th adoption with a ceremony on June 1 at Jefferson City Correctional Center. Ellie, a Redbone Coonhound was adopted from at the Algoa Correctional Center by Brian Hogue, who works at the facility. Missouri Puppies for Parole ×

