Missouri inmates are training dogs in need of homes. They've reached a milestone

Since it began eight years ago, a program has allowed Missouri inmates to help dogs find homes, and it's now celebrating its 5,000th adoption.
The Missouri Department of Corrections calls it "Puppies for Parole," and it recently helped find a home for Ellie, a 10-month-old redbone coonhound mix from Fulton. Ellie is the 5,000th dog to be adopted out thanks to the program. They celebrated with a ceremony in Jefferson City on June 1.
The program works like this:
The dogs come from animal shelters all around the state in partnership with the Department of Corrections. The website says "selected offenders," or inmates, train the dogs. The dogs stay with the inmates for a few weeks while they teach basic obedience skills and socialize with them — all in an effort to make them more "adoptable." Upon completing the training, the dogs return to the shelters where they came from, ready for a second chance.
The program is funded through private donations and donations from its partners, and has been around since 2010.
Some dogs, such as Ellie, end up finding homes with employees from the Department of Corrections who've met them during their training, though most go home to civilian families, the department said in a news release.
"Some go to work as therapy animals in hospitals, assisted living facilities or counseling centers. Others get additional training to become certified service dogs supporting veterans and people with disabilities — thanks to organizations such as CHAMP Assistance Dogs, K9s for Camo and Missouri Patriot Paws," the Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Participating shelters are located in Missouri cities including St. Joseph, Cameron, Fulton, Moberly, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Farmington and Cape Girardeau.
The program is designed to help dogs that might have been abandoned or ignored in the past, but the Department of Corrections says it's also benefiting people in prison.
"It gives our staff and offenders something to talk about besides everyday institutional living,” Travis Crews, an assistant warden at Potosi Correctional Center, told KFVS in May.
"A place like this kind of hardens you a little bit," Cosby Lester, an inmate at Chillicothe Correctional Center said in an interview with KMBC. “But when I learned how to love a dog, I’ve opened that spot up.”
Those interested in adopting a dog can go to the "Puppies for Parole" adoption page. According to the website, there are 106 dogs available.
