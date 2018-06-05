Caregivers, others charged after man's body was found in concrete, Missouri cops say

Five people have been indicted in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found encased in concrete months after he died in central Missouri.

The Callaway County prosecutor announced the formal charges handed up by a grand jury in late March.

Until early Tuesday, those indictments had remained under seal.

Carl DeBrodie, a man with developmental disabilities, was reported missing from a residential facility called Second Chance Homes of Fulton on April 17, 2017. He was found dead on April 24, 2017. Police found his body encased in concrete inside a storage unit. They believed he had died months before his reported disappearance.

Fulton police shared a news release on Facebook listing the following five defendants from Fulton and their charges:

Sherry K. Paulo, 53, was charged with client neglect, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of making a false report. Paulo was ordered to be held without bond.





Anthony R. Flores, 58, was charged with client neglect, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of making a false report. Anthony R. Flores was ordered to be held without bond.





Anthony R.K. Flores, 32, was charged with two counts of making a false report. Bond was set at $4,000, cash only.





Shaina A. Osborne, 29, was charged with making a false report. Bond was set at $3,000, cash only.





Mary K. Paulo, 34, was charged with making a false report. Bond was set at $2,000, cash only.





At least two of the defendants — Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores, Sr. — are identified in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family as employees of the residential facility DeBrodie had been living in before he died.

Carl DeBrodie, 31, of Fulton, Missouri, was found dead on April 24, 2017, days after he was reported missing. Courtesy of the Fulton Police Department

The lawsuit contends a caregiver had DeBrodie sleep on a basement floor, forced him to fight another resident for fun and left him to die in a bathtub after he was found "non-responsive and convulsing" sometime in the fall of 2016. It names 18 defendants, including Second Chance Homes of Fulton, LLC, Callaway County Public Administrator's Office, Missouri Department of Mental Health and Callaway County Special Services.

The five facing state charges were taken into custody by the Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff's Office early Tuesday, Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson said in a statement.

"As part of our ongoing cooperation and discussion with federal prosecutors, I have agreed not to pursue certain state criminal charges against these defendants, as well as other suspects in the investigation, to avoid interference with any federal criminal charges related to healthcare fraud that may be brought by the U.S. Department of Justice," Wilson said, adding that he requested a special prosecutor with the state attorney general's office to review the case "to avoid any conflict of interest."

"Our office will continue to work with the DeBrodie family and their attorney," Wilson continued. "I have made every effort to keep the family’s personal representative and attorney informed about the progress of the case and will continue to do so."

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned June 11.