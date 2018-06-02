KC pair busted with marijuana brownies at Missouri swap meet, sheriff says

Authorities near Lake of the Ozarks say they seized pot brownies, more marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three handguns during a swap meet Friday.
The Morgan County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested after law enforcement officers were able to purchase marijuana at Jacob's Cave, according to a news release posted on the agency's Facebook. The Jacob's Cave swap meet is continuing now through Sunday, according to its website.
Carla Meyers, 67, of Kansas City, and Kevin Meyers, 50, of Independence, were each charged with delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, online court records show.
The sheriff's office website shows they were booked into the county jail and released early Saturday after posting bond.
Their court dates have not yet been scheduled.
The sheriff's office said the arrests were a result of a joint investigation with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.
