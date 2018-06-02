Man led cops on a chase in a stolen dump truck, St. Louis police say. GPS did him in

A GPS device inside a stolen dump truck led to the arrest of a St. Louis man this week, police say.
Joseph A. MacDonald, 39, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault, online court records say. Those charges stem from a pursuit that started Wednesday when MacDonald was spotted driving the dump truck, which had been reported stolen from a gated yard near Caledonia, Missouri, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Caledonia is more than 80 miles from St. Louis.
Police tracked the dump truck using GPS. At first, the truck was shown to be stopped in Jefferson County, but then it was back on the move. It crossed the state line to Illinois and then headed back into St. Louis.
KMOV reported authorities had later found a trailer in Jefferson County that had been attached to the truck.
Video from KTVI shows a man abandoning the truck in an alley and fleeing on foot to a nearby interstate, where he hopped on the side of a city utility truck for a ride.
He then got off the truck, ran down a hill and got into a parked SUV under an overpass. He was taken into custody shortly afterward, KTVI reported.
MacDonald allegedly told police later that he knew the dump truck he was driving was stolen, the Post-Dispatch reported.
He was charged Thursday, and his bail was set at $50,000, cash only. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
KTVI reported MacDonald had been released from a 24-hour hold before charges were issued Thursday.
Online records from the Missouri Department of Corrections website shows MacDonald has been convicted previously for drug possession, burglary, resisting arrest and stealing a vehicle. He was assigned to a transitional housing program for inmates in St. Louis.
