Soon in the Missouri Ozarks, you can dive with sharks at this aquarium

Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife museum and aquarium — recently named the "best" in the country — is bringing an "out to sea" experience to landlocked Midwesterners in the Missouri Ozarks later this month.
It announced recently that guests will soon be able to submerge with sharks as part of their visit to the aquarium.
Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield had hinted at the announcement in mid-May on its social media accounts, posting a photo of sharks and a message telling followers to "stay tuned."
The Wonders of Wildlife website says guests will be able to spend 15 to 20 minutes in the water inside a metal cage surrounded by sand tiger sharks, brown sharks, barracuda, Atlantic goliath groupers and "dozens of other colorful reef fish."
They'll provide dive helmets, wet suits, underwater cameras and towels; guests bring their own swimsuits. The website says you don't need diver certification to join in on the experience.
The dive cage accommodates four guests and a safety diver, the website says.
The new "Out to Sea Shark Dive" attraction is expected to open to the public by mid-June. Reservations will be required. It costs $130 per person, or $155 per person during a shark feeding frenzy (it's $90 and $115, respectfully, for Wonders of Wildlife members). Children must be 10 or older to participate.
The cost includes the shark dive, a combo ticket to Wonders of Wildlife, showers and locker rooms for personal belongings, a commemorative T-shirt and a souvenir flash drive to take home photos from the dive.
