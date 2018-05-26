Excelsior Springs man killed Friday in rollover crash on U.S. 65 north of Sedalia

An Excelsior Springs man was killed Friday evening in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Sedalia, Mo.
According to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, David Butler, 53, was riding in a Dodge Ram truck driven by his wife Tammie Garrett-Butler when the accident occurred around 5:45 p.m.
The Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on U.S. 65 just north of Violet Road when Garrett-Butler overcorrected while changing lanes, the patrol said. The truck skidded off the road, hit a ditch, went airborne and landed on its top.
Pettis County paramedics took Butler to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, where he later died. Garrett-Butler was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.
