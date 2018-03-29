Vandals spray paint homophobic slur, other messages, on Missouri boat dock

People are outraged that someone spray-painted over signs and left messages — including a homophobic slur — on a boat dock at a Missouri lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office at Stockton Lake shared photos on Facebook Tuesday after one of its boat launch sites was vandalized.
One of the messages said "Brian is a f--." Another says, "Loco."
In other places, the photos show someone also tried to spray paint over signage near the ramp and on the dock.
"Vandalism is no joking matter, it is a crime," the Corps wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.
They followed up by reminding users that "destruction or defacement" of federal property can lead to a fine up to $5,000, up to six months in jail or both.
Dozens of people described the act "disrespectful" and shameful. Many have called on those responsible to clean up their "mess."
Rich Chiles, the park manager at Stockton Lake, said workers spent a couple days painting over the messages and symbols.
The Kansas City district office of the Corps also shared the photos, adding their own message of warning: "Vandalism is wrong — serious penalties could result. Please help us by staying aware of what people around you are doing while at our lakes and projects. #BuildStrong#Why," the post said.
The photos of the damage have been shared more than 600 times since they were posted.
No one has been arrested or charged in connection to the vandalism.
The Corps of Engineers is asking anyone with information to call the Stockton Project Office at 417-276-3113.
