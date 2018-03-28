Missouri man accused of stealing a parrot says he may have given it to his 'dope guy'

A Springfield man was accused of stealing a parrot from a pet store and then taking a cash register from another store the next day, court records said.
Jason J. Genel, 41, was charged with stealing an animal and stealing $750 or more in two separate January incidents.
According to a probable cause statement, surveillance video showed Genel going into a Petsway on Jan. 23 in southwest Springfield. Police said the video showed him hunched over a cage where a conure parrot was allegedly taken. Court records said the video then showed Genel leaving the store with his left hand tucked inside his jacket.
The next day, about two miles from the pet store, Genel allegedly took a cash register with more than $440 from $1 Jewelry Galore. Surveillance video allegedly showed Genel ripping the register from the counter before fleeing.
Never miss a local story.
In an interview with police earlier this month about the two incidents, Genel said he gave the parrot away to someone — possibly his "dope guy," court records said.
The parrot apparently has not been seen since.
Police said Genel declined to give information to help authorities find the bird.
As for the alleged dollar store theft, Genel told police he didn't recall it happening.
He pleaded not guilty to the stealing charges on Monday, and has been in the Greene County jail since Feb. 12.
He faces previous charges of stealing and forgery in a separate Springfield case, online court records showed.
Comments