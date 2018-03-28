'Dateline' to feature 'crack' in Missouri case of a husband accused of murdering wife

A southwest Missouri woman's death, first labeled a suicide then murder by her husband, will be the subject of a new episode of "Dateline" this Friday night.
Titled "A Crack in Everything," the episode about Brad and Lisa Jennings is scheduled to air 9 p.m. on NBC.
Lisa Jennings, 39, died of a gunshot wound to the head in the couple's Buffalo, Mo., home in the early morning hours of Christmas Day 2006.
A trailer of the upcoming episode, narrated by Keith Morrison, takes viewers through the night of her death via the perspective of the couple's children, two of whom were at the family's home when their mother died. The daughter, Amanda, remembered her parents had been fighting earlier that night.
The death was initially ruled a suicide by the Dallas County Sheriff's office and county coroner, according to the Springfield News-Leader, which published a series of stories about the case.
Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol reviewed the case, and based on a blood-spatter analysis at the scene, believed Brad Jennings shot and killed his wife.
The patrol's investigation later led to a second-degree murder charge being filed against Jennings, followed by a conviction in 2009.
In February, a judge ruled Jennings' conviction was to be vacated in light of new evidence.
A gunshot residue test by the highway patrol on the bathrobe Jennings wore the night his wife died indicated it was unlikely Jennings fired a weapon. The evidence was held by the highway patrol, and was never revealed at trial.
Jennings, 61, was released from prison after posting a $250,000 bond. He had spent eight years behind bars.
In an interview with the News-Leader following his release, Jennings said he didn't feel vindicated.
The prosecutor, the Missouri Attorney General, could try the case again in court. A judge's order on Feb. 8 said prosecutors had 120 days to make that decision.
Jennings has maintained he's not guilty and that his wife killed herself.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
