Students at these Missouri schools will go four days a week, adding to a trend

Two Missouri school boards this week adopted a four-day school week for students — adding to the increasing number of districts opting for a nontraditional schedule.
In the 2018-19 school year, students in Plattsburg, in Clinton County north of Liberty, and Warsaw, in central Missouri, will start attending school four days out of the week.
They'll join 18 other Missouri districts that had four-day school weeks in 2016-17, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The number of districts adopting that schedule has risen almost every year and is expected to reach at least 25 by next school year.
The Lathrop School District, about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City, was the first, in the 2010-11 school year.
Students in these districts typically have Mondays off and attend school Tuesday through Friday. To make up for the one day off, school days run a bit longer. Under state law, districts must provide at least 1,044 hours of instruction time per school year.
Sometimes teachers and staff meet for training on the students' day off.
The districts that have adopted the four-day school week tend to be in rural areas.
Some wanted to save money, though the Joplin Globe's review of financial data submitted by nine districts found that the savings haven't been as great as anticipated.
Opponents say parents may have difficulty finding child care one day a week. They also say that taking away a day of school could mean one less opportunity for low-income children to eat breakfast and lunch.
But overall, a report published last November in the Houston Herald said, parents were supportive.
The St. Joseph News-Press reported Wednesday that the school board for the Clinton County School District in Plattsburg voted 4-3 to move its 650-student district to a four-day school week. Administrators said the change would help attract and retain teachers.
The Warsaw school board and administrators think the four-day school week will improve student attendance, according to KY3.
"We have 83 percent of our kids here 90 percent of the time. It's a concern for us, obviously," Warsaw Superintendent Shawn Poyser said. "It starts at home, (with) parent involvement. But, if you look around at four-day schools, their attendance all seems to go up. We're going to work hard at that, but I think it's an individual basis, really."
Here are the 18 Missouri school districts that were on the four-day school week schedule in 2016-17: Community, Miami, Harrisburg, East Lynne, Stockton, Albany, Jasper County, Laclede County, Miller, Lathrop, Everton, Wellsville Middletown, Montgomery County, Niangua, Pierce City, Maries County, Holliday and Orearville.
