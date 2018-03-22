Worker injured after truck falls 100-150 feet into sinkhole at Missouri golf course

A construction worker was seriously injured Wednesday after his truck fell into a massive sinkhole at Top of the Rock golf course in southwest Missouri.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District estimated the truck fell 100 to 150 feet and landed at the bottom. The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the golf course, which is located near Ridgedale, Mo.
The driver of the truck, identified in a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report as Jonathan N. Wynn, 24, of Berryville, Ark., was backing down a hill when it drove off into the sinkhole. The driver was thrown from the truck and was taken to a hospital in Springfield. The report said Wynn was not wearing a seat belt.
The Springfield News-Leader reported Wynn was an independent contractor working at the sinkhole, where crews have been working since 2015, when it was discovered.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
