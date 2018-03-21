A new council is mulling changes for Mizzou's Greek community

After the funeral service, more than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton to be laid to rest Monday. Morton was killed while answering a disturbance call last week.
Samantha Knowles was 15 when she married her husband Dylan in Missouri. She was not pregnant and he was 17 so there was no issue with statutory rape charges. The two wanted to marry before Dylan deployed for military service.
In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri to wed.
Listen to the scanner traffic from Clinton, Missouri where three officers were shot early Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was fatally shot while checking on a disturbance at a Clinton Home. The audio, condensed to re
Keith Strawn was sentenced to jail for transporting his 15-year-old daughter, Heather, from Idaho to Missouri so she could wed her rapist, Aaron Seaton. The hour-long sentencing hearing from May 2016 has been edited for brevity.
Some officials say teachers are the ultimate first responders because they are present. But others say that even though "duck and cover" no longer works, giving teachers guns is a terrible idea. Watch as participants undergo training at Shield Sol
Former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders left the federal courthouse in Kansas City on Friday after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges. Prosecutors say that he and longtime aide Calvin Williford misused funds from a series of campai