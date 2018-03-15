Former Missouri inmate robs restaurant and tells police, 'I want to go back to jail'

Fifty-seven-year-old Paul H. Borroni had spent nearly 40 years in prison for murder and parole violations and was released last month only to be arrested again after police say the man faked an armed robbery.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Borroni was arrested last week after holding up a Clayton, Mo., restaurant, demanding cash and threatening to shoot an employee. He pretended to have a gun, hiding his right finger under his coat, police told the newspaper. He demanded the employee call the police on him.
The ex-prisoner waited for police to arrest him, Fox 2 reported, and he was taken into custody that night.
Borroni wanted to go back behind bars, police said. He told police he randomly picked a restaurant to carry out the robbery.
Never miss a local story.
"He just came right out and said it: 'I want to go back to jail,'" Clayton Capt. Stewart Glenn told the Post-Dispatch.
Police said the man didn't want to be homeless.
The newspaper reported Borroni was released from prison in February but said he was kicked out of a housing facility and was unable to get a bed at a St. Louis homeless shelter. He was kicked out of a transitional housing facility for men because he allegedly violated its zero tolerance policy on drug and alcohol usage.
Police described Borroni's plan to go back to jail as an unusual situation to Fox 2. His history behind bars goes back to 1979 when he was convicted of fatally stabbing a high school student who refused to date him. By 2004, he was released from prison, but he returned to state prison twice more due to parole violations, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Corrections told the Post-Dispatch.
Borroni's court-appointed attorney, Jemia Steele, couldn't be reached for comment following his most recent arrest.
Online court records show Borroni has been charged with first-degree robbery in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He remains in the jail with bond set at $250,000, cash only.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments