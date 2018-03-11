Missouri is a destination wedding spot — for 15-year-old brides

SHARE COPY LINK In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri to wed. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

