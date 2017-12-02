Missouri

Director resigns from troubled Jackson County Jail

December 02, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The director of the troubled Jackson County Jail has resign a little more than two years after taking the job.

The Kansas City Star reports that 57-year-old Joe Piccinini's resignation was announced Friday by County Executive Frank White.

White says Piccinini's deputy, Diana Turner, will serve as acting director. A nationwide search will begin next week.

Piccinini's departure is the latest in a string of troubles hounding the jail in Kanas City, Missouri. When Piccinini was hired, the jail was in the midst of an FBI investigation into guards using excessive force on prisoners.

Since then, continuing violence and security breaches at the jail had some state lawmakers questioning his leadership. But he also oversaw millions of dollars of improvement projects to fix broken cell doors and other renovations during his short tenure.

