Greitens sued over removal from Missouri school board

A Joplin man who was appointed to the Missouri Board of Education and then blocked from voting on the fate of the state education commission is suing Gov. Eric Greitens.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cole County, John Sumners asks the court to determine if he remains a board member and whether Greitens broke the law by rescinding his appointment earlier this month.
Sumners publicly alleged in mid-November that the governor's staff pressured him to vote to during a board meeting Nov. 21 to replace education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
Less than a day before that meeting, Greitens tried to rescind Sumners' nomination and instead nominate Jennifer Edwards of Springfield.
The lawsuit names Greitens, Edwards and seven board members.
The governor's spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
