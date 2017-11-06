Missouri

Suburb extends free cab rides to St. Louis

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:16 AM

KIRKWOOD, Mo.

A St. Louis suburb is extending a pilot program for free electric cab rides to the city and back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Kirkwood City Council last week extended the program through the end of the year. The Downtown Kirkwood Advisory Commission recommended continuing the program to help holiday shoppers and diners and encourage people to visit the suburban city, which is about. Kirkwood is about 20 minutes west of downtown St. Louis.

Austin-based Electric Cab North America is providing the Downtown Kirkwood Connector service. Rides are available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success

    Emanuel Hall has stepped in nicely at wide receiver including on Oct. 21, 2017 against Idaho when he had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success

Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success 0:23

Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success
Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns 0:43

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns
Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky 1:47

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky

View More Video