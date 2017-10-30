Missouri

Sen. Claire McCaskill's husband in intensive care

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 9:04 AM

ST. LOUIS

The husband of Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is in a hospital intensive care unit.

McCaskill said Monday on Twitter that Joseph Shepard "has a very big heart but right now not working very well. Currently in ICU. Thanks for your prayers in advance."

She did not offer any additional information, including where he is hospitalized, and a message seeking comment from McCaskill's office was not immediately returned.

McCaskill and Shepard, a millionaire developer, have been married since 2002. The couple has a home in suburban St. Louis and a condominium in Washington.

