More Videos

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:20

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

Pause
Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat 1:14

Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat

Watch: Five-year-old nails Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech 2:56

Watch: Five-year-old nails Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech

Top 17 images of Earth from space in 2017 2:47

Top 17 images of Earth from space in 2017

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'sh--hole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'sh--hole' remark at MLK event

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? 0:48

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas?

Blue Springs police investigate teen's shooting death 1:45

Blue Springs police investigate teen's shooting death

  • Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns

    Emanuel Hall scores two 63 yard touchdowns against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 14, 2017.

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns

Emanuel Hall scores two 63 yard touchdowns against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 14, 2017.
areiss@kcstar.com
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Missouri

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway

Missouri

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway

A truck pushed a car along a highway in St Louis, Missouri, for almost a minute on Tuesday, November 14. This video, filmed by onlooker Sanel Pilipovic, shows the incredible scene as the truck continues moving along Interstate-55 in St Louis, near the Arsenal Street exit, while the car is positioned at a right angle to its grill. Smoke can be seen rising. The local NBC affiliate 5 On Your Side cited police as saying that the truck driver claimed not to have noticed the car. Neither driver was ticketed, they said.

Mizzou's Michael Porter Jr. on his brother Jontay's looming decision

Missouri

Mizzou's Michael Porter Jr. on his brother Jontay's looming decision

University of Missouri freshman forward Michael Porter Jr. said on Thursday July 27 he doesn't know what his younger brother, Jontay, has decided about graduating early from high school and enrolling at Mizzou. He expects a decision about whether Jontay will join the Tigers for the upcoming season will be announced next week.