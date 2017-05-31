Missouri bride’s ‘something blue’ was a 92-year-old ‘tough, mean, Marine machine’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Bride's 'something blue' was her 92-year-old uncle in Marine dress blues Pause 1:32 Seven things about Mizzou's declining enrollment 1:09 Cadets come back for Wentworth's final march 2:12 Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop 1:17 Black bear captured crossing highway in Ozarks 1:21 Watch 'handmaids' protest at Missouri Capitol 5:01 Gov. Greitens confirms flood-related deaths, activates National Guard 2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri 1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency 2:42 In Missouri's most pro-Trump county, siblings share why they support the president Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Mo. put a different spin on the wedding day tradition, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” She included her uncle, a WWII veteran, into her day as the “something blue.” Claire Bira/Imageclairity and Lucas Trautman

Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Mo. put a different spin on the wedding day tradition, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” She included her uncle, a WWII veteran, into her day as the “something blue.” Claire Bira/Imageclairity and Lucas Trautman