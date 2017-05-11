School bus runs off Missouri highway and lodges in embankment with students on board

A school bus with about a dozen children on board lost control Thursday morning and lodged in a wooded embankment.
The crash occurred outside St. Louis off Interstate 44, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Some of the students and the driver, who were on the way to Hanna Woods Elementary School in the Parkway School District, were injured. But a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper told the Post-Dispatch that there were no life-threatening injuries.
The school district tweeted information about the crash.
Bus accident at I-44/Lindbergh carrying 12 VST students from Stl to Hanna Woods. First concern is safety of students and bus driver involved— Parkway Schools (@ParkwaySchools) May 11, 2017
We cannot confirm status of injuries. Students and driver have been transported to area hospitals. Please keep families in your prayers.— Parkway Schools (@ParkwaySchools) May 11, 2017
