May 11, 2017 9:59 AM

School bus runs off Missouri highway and lodges in embankment with students on board

By Max Londberg

A school bus with about a dozen children on board lost control Thursday morning and lodged in a wooded embankment.

The crash occurred outside St. Louis off Interstate 44, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Some of the students and the driver, who were on the way to Hanna Woods Elementary School in the Parkway School District, were injured. But a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper told the Post-Dispatch that there were no life-threatening injuries.

The school district tweeted information about the crash.

  Comments  

