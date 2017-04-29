Missouri

April 29, 2017 5:35 PM

Rains cause closed roads, flooding across Missouri

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri.

The state reports nearly 100 evacuations and 33 rescues Saturday after a storm that moved from the southwest to the east dumped between 3 to 9 inches of rain on saturated grounds and waterways.

More heavy rain is expected through Saturday night into Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the southern tier of Missouri through Sunday evening.

State officials say up to 150 roads are closed in Missouri and state parks are closed Saturday and Sunday. Many schools canceled proms scheduled for Saturday.

The State Emergency Management Agency, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard, and Missouri's Task Force 1 Rescue Unit, have deployed resources.

