Missouri senator moving out of room rented from lobbyist

A Missouri senator says he's moving out of a room he rents from a lobbyist following questions from a co-worker.
St. Joseph Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf said he's staying at a hotel Monday as he searches for a new place to stay.
Columbia Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden questioned him days earlier about renting from a lobbyist and sponsoring a bill the lobbyist is pushing.
Schaaf says that contributed to the appearance of a culture of corruption in Jefferson City, then called to strengthen ethics laws and ripped into Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' ethics.
Schaaf said Greitens should return some political donations and called for a nonprofit supporting Greitens to be disbanded. A New Missouri, Inc. launched attack ads against Schaaf Thursday.
Greitens' senior adviser Austin Chambers called Schaaf's comments "absurd."
