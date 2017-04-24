High-schooler asks Twitter to help her pick a Missouri college, and the battle is on

History-changing wars have been started with much more lethal salvos than the one Taylor Baumstark fired last month. But how many have been started with a tweet?
Her shot heard ’round the world of social media was just two words: “Send help.”
send help pic.twitter.com/RGDsi1Wvpx— taylor baumstark (@taybaum9) March 30, 2017
Taylor, an 18-year-old senior at Timberland High in Wentzville, Mo., needed help making a big decision: Go to college at Maryville University or Missouri State University.
Saints or Bears?
She had already decided on the Bears of Missouri State — sent in a down payment on a dorm room and had a roommate all picked out — when she got an unexpected email from Maryville University, according to KSDK in St. Louis.
“Something had happened with their technology that I never got my acceptance letter even though I applied in September,” Taylor told the TV station. “They offered me a scholarship, and I was like maybe I should go tour there.”
So she visited Maryville — much closer to home than Missouri State — but couldn’t decide between the two colleges. So she tweeted her plea for help. Within minutes she had the two universities fighting for her affection on Twitter.
“I mean obviously it’s a big ordeal for me and my family to decide, but apparently it’s a big deal to the state of Missouri, too,” she said. “My phone had blown up completely. There was a whole twitter war was going on, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”
Chris Reimer, who runs all of Maryville’s social media accounts, was quick on the draw. “My personal policy is to respond first. I want to make that impression,” he told KSDK.
@taybaum9 @MissouriState That M on the left looks really sharp :-)— Maryville University (@MaryvilleU) March 30, 2017
His shot landed. A back-and-forth quickly erupted between the two schools’ Twitter accounts.
@MaryvilleU @taybaum9 That ivy wall looks even sharper. So does this. #GoMaroon pic.twitter.com/UrmOPcSg3S— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 30, 2017
@MissouriState @taybaum9 Nice fountain. Nicer quad pic.twitter.com/iH3WfmidPq— Maryville University (@MaryvilleU) March 30, 2017
@MaryvilleU @taybaum9 But does your president have swag? pic.twitter.com/am7gZ0MSh3— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 30, 2017
@MissouriState @taybaum9 you mean glasses you can't see through? No, we don't have those— Maryville University (@MaryvilleU) March 30, 2017
@MaryvilleU @taybaum9 We don't need glasses to see how vibrant our student community is. #GoMaroon pic.twitter.com/QytNwEuIax— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 30, 2017
People broke out the popcorn waiting for things to get ugly, which they never did.
@ajost @taybaum9 Oh we're not even calling each other names yet! (we have big respect for @MissouriState)— Maryville University (@MaryvilleU) March 30, 2017
@MaryvilleU @ajost @taybaum9 Key word on the namecalling: "Yet" pic.twitter.com/ED9iFpEdNc— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 30, 2017
The Maryville community chimed in with gusto.
@MissouriState @MaryvilleU @taybaum9 we (@GETinvolvedMU) got gnomes. pic.twitter.com/rpGGm6Kiv1— Brian Gardner (@BrianGardnerSTL) March 30, 2017
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU @MissouriState We got one thing they don't have, and that's a National Title #hardhatson #keepdigging #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/s8vJ5aWMvK— Tyler Henson (@T_HensXC) March 30, 2017
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU @MissouriState my life coach @kle003 offered to drive me to Arkansas for a funeral this weekend... @MaryvilleU faculty cares about you here— katelyn (@katelyncornell) March 30, 2017
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU @MissouriState Did anyone mention the free t-shirts you get at Maryville?— katelyn (@katelyncornell) March 30, 2017
@taybaum9 there (P)ain't no place like @MaryvilleU pic.twitter.com/B31V2GGest— CONNECT (@CONNECT_MU) March 30, 2017
@tblick10 Im offering a 2 year/4.5 pizza contract and a signing bonus of taking you to one game at ARROWHEAD.— Matt Pratt (@PrattisBack) March 31, 2017
Missouri State’s response, in comparison, was quieter.
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU @MissouriState Our chorale sang at the inauguration, we've got the connections you want pic.twitter.com/7YKUSmw7ko— Ben Vickers (@benrvickers96) March 30, 2017
Another country was heard from.
@taybaum9 Mizzou is better than both of these choices— Jack Klopstein (@JackKlopstein) March 30, 2017
Taylor made her decision and announced it — what else? — with a tweet.
She picked Maryville.
@MissouriState @MaryvilleU i've made a decision ❤ #SaintsNation pic.twitter.com/2DnVDU8IlR— taylor baumstark (@taybaum9) March 31, 2017
She told the Maryville student newspaper that she was blown away by the response of the students there.
“I think the passion from some of the students and staff on Twitter gave me a little nudge in the direction of Maryville,” she said. “I mean if all these people love it, I will too, right?”
Maryville rejoiced and even gave the new Saint a surprise party.
Welcome to the land of the #BigRedM @taybaum9 -- we can't wait to meet you on campus and show you the @maryvilleu spirit! #OneTeamOneFamily pic.twitter.com/v8kTPpTpcZ— Comm@Maryville (@MaryvilleComm) March 31, 2017
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU @MissouriState ‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️@MaryvilleU CRUSHES @MissouriState in the battle for @taybaum9's heart!! ❤️#SaintsNation #OneTeamOneFamily pic.twitter.com/yyOOZamfoz— Katy Haas (@kafrynlynn13) March 30, 2017
Welcome back to campus @taybaum9! #SaintsNation is ready for U! pic.twitter.com/EWQMJuMyki— Maryville University (@MaryvilleU) March 31, 2017
Missouri State waved the white flag with good sportsmanship.
@taybaum9 @MaryvilleU Congratulations! Go get 'em.— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 31, 2017
