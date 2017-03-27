Missouri

March 27, 2017 9:32 AM

Police: Shooting kills 2 men in Columbia, Missouri

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo.

Police in Columbia, Missouri, are investigating a weekend shooting that killed two men and wounded a third person.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nniPym ) reports that 26-year-old Jeffery D. Jones of Milwaukee died at the scene of the shooting about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say 32-year-old Michael J. Walker Jr. of Columbia died later at a hospital.

Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire found the victims inside a sport utility vehicle.

The medical status of the third victim was not immediately clear Monday.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or charges.

