Riot at western Missouri jail squelched without injuries

Jackson County is pulling its roughly 40 inmates out of another western Missouri county's jail where authorities say a riot left no injuries.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement Friday that Jackson County inmates will not be returned to the Johnson County lockup until he's assured that site's operational issues have been addressed.
The Kansas City Star reports that inmates upset over a television show caused a disturbance Thursday night at the Johnson County lockup. The inmates reportedly tried to force open a door to escape from the dormitory, and a fire was set.
Nearly 200 officers from surrounding jurisdictions and troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to assist Johnson County deputies.
