St. Louis police shoot, injure armed robbery suspect

Law enforcement authorities say a man was shot after he allegedly pointed a weapon at an officer who was pursuing him in St. Louis County.
St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says officers tracked three men Friday night because they were suspects in an armed robbery in St. Louis.
After two of the men were arrested, the third man, Daryl Greer, ran. Granda says Greer during the pursuit, Greer pointed a gun at an officer, who shot him.
Greer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a St. Louis-area hospital. He was charged Saturday with first-degree assault and four other charges. He is being held on $200,000 bond.
The officer who shot the suspect is a nine-year veteran. He's on routine administrative leave during the investigation.
