March 6, 2017 11:10 AM

Ashcroft begins effort to educate voters on Missouri ID law

The Associated Press
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has launched an effort to educate voters about Missouri's new voter identification law.

The law, approved by nearly two-thirds of voters in November, doesn't take effect until June. Voters in municipal elections on Tuesday and on April 4 are not subject to the new law.

Speaking at Monday a news conference at St. Louis City Hall, Ashcroft, a Republican, says he wants to make sure that all eligible voters can cast a ballot. He called Missouri's law a model for other states because it contains provisions that allow voting even without a photo ID.

But opponents claim that the voter ID law is a thinly-disguised way of suppressing votes in poor and minority areas that tend to be largely Democratic.

