Man wearing only his tennis shoes and exposing himself to women is sought by police

Springfield police are looking for a man who approached several women in the parking lots of commerical properties in Springfield, Mo., over the weekend naked and wearing only tennis shoes.
Police believe the man matches the description of a suspect who also approached women in Overland Park and University City, which is in the St. Louis area, in the last year.
According to the Springfield police, the department received several calls from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night of a man approaching women in parking lots and sometimes touching himself. He reportedly lurked near dumpsters, asked females for the time and then ran away when they turned around. Police say he visited the same location several times.
The man is believed to be “between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with dark, partially gray unkempt or scraggly hair that is balding on top, of average height, heavyset but not obese, wearing glasses and possibly sporting a beard or unshaven,” according to police.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 and refer to SPD incident 17-2003.
