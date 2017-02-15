Gov. Greitens appoints three to University of Missouri Board of Curators

The University of Missouri System today has three new curators — an attorney and two business leaders.
Gov. Eric Greitens announced the appointments to the UM System Board of Curators Wednesday morning, saying, “These curators bring knowledge and real world experience to the table.”
Joining the board for a six-year term:
▪ Darryl Chatman is an attorney and the former deputy director of Missouri’s Department of Agriculture.
▪ Jeff Layman is a senior portfolio management director in Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Management Group and the founder of The Layman Group at Morgan Stanley.
▪ Jamie Farmer is president and principal of Farmer Holding Co., the parent company of building products and aggregate companies in the Midwest.
All three are alumni of the University of Missouri.
“We have the potential to make Missouri’s higher education system a national model,” Greitens said in a statement. “Our state has excellent students, talented teachers, and a people committed to education. There are also many areas where higher education can be improved. We can encourage more intellectual diversity and become the best state in the country at preparing students for rewarding careers.”
With the governor’s three new appointments, two vacancies remain on the board. The nonvoting student representative seat is also vacant.
University officials had no comment on the governor’s appointments.
The Board of Curators is the nine-member governing body for the UM System’s four campuses in Kansas City, Columbia, St. Louis and Rolla.
