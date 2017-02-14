Missouri lawmakers consider policing proposals

The Missouri House has voiced initial approval for bills toughening the penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers.
The vote came Tuesday just hours after a House committee debated a bill requiring courts to appoint a special prosecutor in cases involving police use of force.
The House discussed two bills aiming to protect police officers by increasing penalties for people who assault police and establishing a "Blue Alert System" notifying people when officers are shot or assaulted.
Another proposal seeks to increase public confidence in the judicial system by appointing special prosecutors to eliminate perceived bias in police brutality cases.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has repeatedly endorsed the Blue Alert System and increased protections for law enforcement officers.
