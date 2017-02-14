Dorm living and dining plans going up at University of Missouri System campuses

Campus housing and dining will cost students attending University of Missouri System campuses a bit more after June 30.
UM Board of Curators on Friday approved a hike in room and board rates for all four system campuses — Kansas City, Rolla, St. Louis and Columbia.
The increase for the “predominant plan,” is different for each campus.
University of Missouri-Kansas City students will pay 1.2 percent more, with the cost going from the current $10,010 a year to $10,132. On the Columbia campus students will see a 3.3 percent increase in the predominant meal and campus housing plan, taking the price tag to a total of $10,070 for the year.
University of Missouri-St. Louis has the lowest rate increase at 1.1 percent, and the largest is 4.6 percent at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
The board had enough members present to vote on the room and board issues, but the terms of two of the six curators who attended the meeting have recently expired. Only four seats on the nine-member board are currently filled.
Gov. Eric Greitens has to make appointments to fill the five open seats. The student representative on the board is also vacant since Greitens removed MU senior Patrick Graham, who was former Gov. Jay Nixon’s unconfirmed nominee.
