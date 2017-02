The University of Missouri System President-designate Mun Choi received a warm welcome on his first visit to Kansas City during a welcome rally Friday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Choi, a provost at the University of Connecticut, was selected as UM System president in November. Choi, the first system president of Asian-American heritage, was selected after a nine-month national search. He officially begins his duties on March 1, 2017.