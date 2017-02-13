Wife of slain KKK leader Frank Ancona is jailed in Missouri

Two days after the outspoken imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was found dead, his wife is in the county jail not far from their home.
Malissa Ancona, 44, is being held in the St. Francois County Jail. No charges have been filed, and digital records do not say why she’s being held. Calls to the jail and the prosecutor have not been returned.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the St. Francois County prosecutor said Monday that a judge is reviewing the case after he sent charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Frank Ancona was found shot to death Saturday near Belgrade, Mo. The body of the 51-year-old Leadwood, Mo., resident was discovered near the Big River by a family fishing in the area, according to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen in southeast Missouri.
Washington County coroner Brian DeClue told The Kansas City Star that Ancona died of a gunshot wound to the head.
“It was not self inflicted,” he said. “This is now a homicide investigation.”
The KKK group’s national headquarters is in Park Hills, Mo., about an hour’s drive southwest of St. Louis. Ancona shares a name with a car dealer in Olathe, but the two are not related or connected in any way.
Jacobsen said authorities learned on Friday that Ancona had disappeared and that his car, a 2015 black Ford Fusion, had been located by a U.S. Forest Service employee on Forest Service property near Potosi. He said deputies secured the area and on Saturday he requested assistance from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
“During the investigation, one subject was arrested on an unrelated warrant and two search warrants were executed in Washington County,” Jacobsen said. “Subsequently, a body was discovered on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade, Mo., in southern Washington County ... The body was identified as Mr. Ancona, and his family has been notified.”
Ancona had not been seen since Wednesday morning, authorities said. Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey told the Park Hills Daily Journal that police learned Ancona was missing when they were contacted by his employer. Ancona’s wife told police that her husband had received a call from work saying he needed to deliver a vehicle part across the state. But the employer told police that Ancona was not sent on a delivery run.
Dickey told the Daily Journal that a search of Ancona’s home found a safe that looked as though someone “had taken a crowbar to it.” Everything was missing from the safe, Dickey said, and Ancona’s firearms were missing from the house.
