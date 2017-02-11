No DNA puts Van Note at murder scene, analysts testify

On Saturday as the defense took its first full day at the Susan Van Note murder trial, her attorneys attempted to establish that no forensic evidence ties Van Note to the crime.
Crime lab analysts and DNA experts testified about a cigarette butt, swabs and fingernail scrapings.
“You have no indication that Ms. Van Note’s DNA was found on the fingernails,” defense attorney Tricia Bath asked a witness.
“No,” answered Shena Latcham, a Missouri Highway Patrol crime lab analyst.
Van Note is charged in a late-night attack with knife and gun on her millionaire father and his girlfriend. Evidence suggest a brutal physical struggle occurred. But no DNA, hair, blood, fingerprints, fibers or other forensic evidence put Van Note at the scene.
Defense attorneys have said since the trial began Tuesday at the Laclede Courthouse that the state cannot prove its case.
Van Note faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of William Van Note, 67, and Sharon Dickson, 59. Authorities say Susan Van Note wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
Prosecutors say Van Note also forged her father’s signature to a document to have his hospital ventilator shut off four days after the home invasion on Oct. 2, 2010, at the couple’s waterfront house at Lake of the Ozarks.
Van Note, 48, is a Lee’s Summit lawyer who specialized in end-of-life matters. On Friday, an FBI special agent testified that a call from a cell phone belonging to Van Note pinged a tower in the lake area minutes after the attack. She has said she was home in Lee’s Summit when the crime occurred.
Jurors on Friday also heard a recording of the emergency call that William Van Note made after the attack.
He told the dispatcher that he’d gotten up to check on a barking dog and something hit him in the head. When he got off the floor, he realized something had happened to Dickson.
“I’m bleeding all over the place,” he said. “I think she’s been shot. I don’t think she’s breathing. Good lord.”
The prosecution rested its case Friday in the trial that is expected to go into next week at the Laclede County Courthouse.
Dickson, who was stabbed and shot, died at the scene. William Van Note, a prominent Liberty businessman, suffered similar injuries and was taken to a hospital in Columbia. He died four days later after his daughter showed up with a durable power of attorney for health care and asked that the ventilator keeping him alive be shut off.
William Van Note’s signature was at the bottom of the document, which was dated 2009. Investigators seized Susan Van Note’s laptop from her Kansas City law office and determined that the power of attorney document had been made from one made for a client of Susan Van Note and that it had been created after the attack. Two persons testified earlier that they signed it at the request of Susan Van Note.
A computer crime expert testified that the document was dragged from Susan Van Note’s laptop to her desktop computer six days before the attack.
Court documents say that William Van Note had a net worth in 2009 of nearly $8 million. After his death, Susan Van Note assumed the role of executor of the estate.
In September 2012, a grand jury indicted Susan Van Note for both murders and forgery.
Andrew Dickson, Dickson’s son, has a wrongful death case pending against Susan Van Note in Camden County. He also is involved in a pending legal fight in Clay County over what should happen to William Van Note’s fortune should Susan Van Note be convicted.
At issue could be the so-called slayer rule, which prohibits people from benefiting from a murder they committed.
