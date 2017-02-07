Van Note murder trial begins; prosecutor says dad’s girlfriend was stabbed 16 times

In opening statements Tuesday at the Susan Van Note murder trial, prosecutors outlined their case against the Lee’s Summit lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her millionaire father and his longtime girlfriend.
Michael Gilley, the Camden County prosecutor, described how William Van Note, 67, and Sharon Dickson, 59, were shot and stabbed in a late-night attack in their vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Dickson was stabbed 16 times, Gilley told the jury in the Laclede County Courthouse.
“And the person who did it is Liz Van Note, and here’s how we’re going to prove it,” Gilley said.
Defense lawyers will make their opening statements later Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors contend that Van Note, whose middle name is Elizabeth, also forged her father’s signature to a document to have his hospital ventilator shut off four days after the home invasion on Oct. 2, 2010.
Van Note, 48, specialized in end-of-life matters in her legal work.
Authorities say she wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
William Van Note’s estate was estimated at $7 million, Gilley said.
A jury pool of 15 — nine women and six men — was chosen Monday. The trial is expected to last at least into the middle of next week.
Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182
