Jury selection begins in double-murder trial of Lee’s Summit lawyer Susan Van Note

Jury selection got underway Monday for the double-murder trial of Lee’s Summit lawyer Susan Van Note.
Van Note, 48, is charged in the Oct. 2, 2010, late-night attack and killings of her millionaire father and his girlfriend.
Sharon Dickson, 59, who was stabbed and shot, died at the couple’s house at the Lake of the Ozarks. William Van Note, 67, a prominent Liberty businessman, was taken to a hospital in Columbia where he died four days later after his daughter showed up with a durable power of attorney for health care and asked that the ventilator keeping him alive be shut off.
William Van Note’s signature was at the bottom of the document, which was dated 2009, but two persons who signed the document as witnesses admitted to investigators that they had signed it recently at the request of Susan Van Note.
Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden called a pool of 150 prospective jurors. This is the third attempt to hold the trial.
Hayden said the prosecution and defense will make their opening statements Tuesday morning.
Susan Van Note, who specialized in end-of-life matters, has said she was in Lee’s Summit when the attack occurred. Prosecutors are expected to use cellphone evidence to place Van Note near her father’s house.
Authorities allege that she wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate. She faces two counts of first-degree murder.
The trial, expected to last two weeks, will take place at the Laclede County Courthouse.
Van Note’s legal team is headed by Overland Park lawyer Tom Bath.
