Bill seeks to end tenure system in Missouri

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

0:47 KCK women returns to her house and finds it in flames

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

4:24 Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs