MU wants to hear from public on attributes for a new chancellor

The University of Missouri will hold a forum Thursday to gain public input on developing a profile for who would become the new chancellor on the Columbia campus.
The forum will be 10 a.m. in the Columns Ballroom at MU’s Reynolds Alumni Center. Faculty, staff, students, retirees, alumni and the general public are invited.
Members of the MU Chancellor Search Committee will lead the forum, and those in attendance will be allowed to voice desired characteristics and qualifications the new chancellor should have.
In December university system officials named the members to the chancellor search committee, led by University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Leo Morton and MU College of Engineering Dean Elizabeth Loboa.
Hank Foley has been serving as interim chancellor since November 2015, when Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin stepped down amid controversy that erupted during student protests over a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion on the campus. Students called for the resignation of UM System President Tim Wolf, who quit days later.
In November Mun Choi became the 24th president of the UM System, which has campuses in Kansas City, St. Louis, Rolla and Columbia. Choi, who is the first UM System president of Asian-American heritage, is to begin his new job March 1.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
