'This is a story all about' how Kansas schools made a 'Fresh Prince' video for exams

Parodying the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song, administrators with the Topeka school district made their own music video to get students pumped up for state exams.
"... Eat a good breakfast, relax and be cool,
"Make sure you are staying attentive in school ..."
Students are on spring break now, but when they get back, they'll be taking the state assessments.
Testing can be serious, but the district wanted to make it more fun.
"... If anything you could say that you may be scared,
"But we think, nah, forget it, we got you prepared ..."
The video has been viewed more than 20,000 times since it was posted to Facebook last Friday, and has been shared more than 500 times.
"It's been really positive and just a lot of fun," said Jon DeMeo, the district's senior communications specialist. "It's a creative way to talk about testing, assessments, things like that."
DeMeo, by the way, is the person you hear spitting the lyrics. He recorded the song in a storage closet. The song and video took about a week to make, he said.
The idea was from Superintendent Tiffany Anderson. The first half of the song was written by Misty Kruger, the district's director of communications. DeMeo helped with the rest.
The video features district administrators as well as principals and assistant principals.
