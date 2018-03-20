Kansas girl, 2, has been missing for more than two days, police say

A 2-year-old Kansas girl has been missing for more than 48 hours, according to authorities.
Iviona Lewis was last seen late Sunday night in the 400 block of North Elm Street in Hoisington, Kan., a city of about 2,700 west of Salina.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation believes Iviona is endangered.
Iviona is 3 feet tall, about 27 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue pull-up diaper, the KBI said.
The Hoisington Police Department asks anyone who comes in contact with Iviona, or has any other information known about this case, including past sightings, to immediately call 911 or the KBI at 800-KS-CRIME.
